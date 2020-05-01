Eugene N. Clemente
Clemente, Eugene N.
Eugene N. Clemente, 88, of Wallingford, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT. He was the loving husband of the late Joan (Vadaszi) Clemente.
He was born in New Haven, July 19, 1931, son of the late Nicholas and Angelina (Pietrosimone) Clemente. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and the owner of the former Casa Di Gino beauty salon on Washington Ave. North Haven.
He is survived by his son Paul Clemente, his brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Joyce Clemente, several grandchildren, nieces and a nephew . He was predeceased by his son Gene Clemente.
Funeral services and Interment in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
