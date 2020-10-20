Novicki, Eugene
Eugene B. Novicki, 85, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of New Haven and East Haven, passed away peacefully in Embrace Hospice surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of 61 years to Bernice Colrus Novicki. Gene was born in New Haven on August 7, 1935, a son of the late Henry and Frances Podzialo Novicki. He had been employed as a sheet metal worker for the New York, New Haven and Hartford Railroad, Penn Central, and then Amtrak for many years before retiring and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, golfer, fisherman and hunter. Gene was also a fan of hockey, watching and cheering on local New Haven teams with his family and was a member of St. Stanisalus Church when he was living in Connecticut. The most important thing in Gene's life was his family and he cherished his time spent with them. Loving father of Mark (Maureen) and William (AnnMarie) Novicki. Brother of the late Louise Szyka, Charles, Walter and Edward Novicki. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. Burial will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
