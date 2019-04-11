Calistro, Sr, Eugene R.

Eugene R. Calistro, Sr. of Branford, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Dooley Calistro for over 62 years. Mr. Calistro was born April 5, 1931 in New Haven, son of the late Dominic and Mary Desiderio Calistro. Mr. Calistro was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and the University of Connecticut, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He also received his MBA from the University of New Haven. Following college, he served in the U. S. Army as a First Lieutenant in the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the Army, Mr. Calistro attended graduate school at UConn, then went to work at Upjohn Pharmaceutical, then to Hartford Hospital in Human Resources before returning to New Haven. He was in Human Resources at Mite Corporation and was a Vice-President of Human Resources at New Haven Manufacturing Corporation until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Therese Church in Branford. He was an avid golfer, loyal UConn basketball fan, and he loved spending his time with his grandchildren. Besides his wife, Mr. Calistro is survived by his children, The Honorable Eugene R. Calistro, Jr. (Gia Schioppo) of Guilford, Wynne Calistro Bottomley (Brett) of North Haven, and Susan Calistro (Rob Farrow) of Branford; his grandchildren, Austin and Griffin Bottomley, Christian, Gianni and Kelly Calistro.

Funeral from the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Monday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Therese Church at 11:00. Burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019