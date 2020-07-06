1/1
Eugene R. "Gene" Kwesell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kwesell, Eugene "Gene" R.
Eugene "Gene" R. Kwesell, 85, of North Branford peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia in CT Hospice. Gene was born in East Hartford, CT on April 7, 1935. He was a loving and wonderful husband and father married to his wife Anne Amendola Kwesell for over 65 years. They loved fully and enjoyed life together. Gene was the owner of AEKCO Foreign Car Parts in New Haven for over 40 years. He was a religious man and an avid pilot. Gene was an active member of the North Branford Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. #1 for 50 years and enjoyed the brotherhood of his fellow firefighters. He was a kind and sincere person to all he encountered. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his daughters, Lisa (Patrick) Rowland and Kristin (Derek) Davis, 2 grandsons, Brandyn and Keegan Davis, a sister, Katherine Harris and was predeceased by a brother Dennis Kwesell. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in the St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, North Branford. Interment with military honors will follow All Saints Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Branford Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. #1, 1531 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Gene's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved