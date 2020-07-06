Kwesell, Eugene "Gene" R.Eugene "Gene" R. Kwesell, 85, of North Branford peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia in CT Hospice. Gene was born in East Hartford, CT on April 7, 1935. He was a loving and wonderful husband and father married to his wife Anne Amendola Kwesell for over 65 years. They loved fully and enjoyed life together. Gene was the owner of AEKCO Foreign Car Parts in New Haven for over 40 years. He was a religious man and an avid pilot. Gene was an active member of the North Branford Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. #1 for 50 years and enjoyed the brotherhood of his fellow firefighters. He was a kind and sincere person to all he encountered. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his daughters, Lisa (Patrick) Rowland and Kristin (Derek) Davis, 2 grandsons, Brandyn and Keegan Davis, a sister, Katherine Harris and was predeceased by a brother Dennis Kwesell. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in the St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, North Branford. Interment with military honors will follow All Saints Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Branford Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. #1, 1531 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Gene's guest book online at