Eugene Ueblacker

Ueblacker, EugeneEugene "Pop" Ueblacker, age 92, of West Haven passed away on August 31, 2020. He was the loving husband of Betty Lou Weyel Ueblacker. Eugene was born in Hewlett, NY son of the late Daniel and Ann Levix Ueblacker. Known to many as "Pop," Eugene cherished his family and the time they spent together. His smile and sense of humor were the light of every family event. He is survived by his daughters Darlene Mustafa and Debra Annucci, both of West Haven, his grandchildren Jeanine Gombos, Danielle Ueblacker, Danny DeMayo, Dominic, Steven and John Annucci; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Danny Ueblacker and his brothers Frank, Daniel, William, Joseph and Lawrence Ueblacker. Prior to his retirement, Eugene was a security guard at the New Haven Coliseum.The hours for visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Burial will be private.