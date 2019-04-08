New Haven Register Obituaries
Eugene Washington Sr.

Eugene Washington Sr. Obituary
Washington, Sr., Eugene
Eugene Washington, Sr., 84, New Haven, entered eternal rest on April 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mae Washington. Mr. Washington was born in Greenville, NC, on April 22, 1934, a son of the late David Washington and Fannie Darden Washington. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Leonard Concrete Company as a Concrete Pipe Maker. Eugene was a member of St. Mary's UFWB Church. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Linda Diane Fields (Curtis) and Donna and Lillie Washington; sisters, Fannie Mae Tisdale (George), Laura Mae Credle (Leon), Polly Hines and Jeanette Jones (Willie); a son-in-law, Paul McRae; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Eugene Washington, Jr.; a daughter, Troy Washington-McRae; 3 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and 9 sisters and brothers.
A celebration of Mr. Washington's life and legacy will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Chapel New Testament Church, 220 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019
