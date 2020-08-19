1/1
Eugenia "Jean" Lamberti
1926 - 2020
Lamberti, Eugenia "Jean"
Eugenia "Jean" Lamberti, 93, formerly of Woodbridge, CT, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late James C. Lamberti. Born in New Haven August 29, 1926, daughter of the late Frank and Ida Lasala Pascale. In 1946 she co-founded with her husband Jim, The Lamberti Sausage Co. in New Haven. Her survivors include her daughters Deborah Lamberti of Stamford, CT and Cynthia Lamberti Pallotti of Rocky Hill, CT, her grandson Joseph James Pallotti and his wife Sabrina and the light of her life, her most beautiful great-granddaughter Gia.
A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Boys & Girls Village, Inc., 528 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford 06461 or the James C. and Eugenia P. Lamberti Scholarship Fund c/o the Amity Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 8626, New Haven 06531. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
