New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville, CT 06492
203-269-2222
For more information about
Eugenio DeMasi
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Yalesville Funeral Home
386 Main St.
Yalesville , CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Meriden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenio DeMasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenio DeMasi


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugenio DeMasi Obituary
DeMasi, Eugenio
Eugenio DeMasi, 85, loving husband of Lina (Oppedisano) DeMasi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
Eugenio was born in Gioiosa Ionica, Reggio Calabria, Italy, August 1, 1933, a son of the late Raffaele DeMasi and Maria Rosa (Cirillo) DeMasi and had been a Meriden resident for many years. For the last 25 years, he had been employed alongside his wife at Angie Lu Tailors in Madison.
In addition to his wife Lina, he is survived by his three children Ralph DeMasi of Meriden, Theresa Balzano and her husband Alphonse of Madison, and Antonio DeMasi of Meriden; his cherished granddaughters Angelina and Lucia; his sister Theresa (Mrs. Luigi) Vumbaca of Meriden; his brothers Giuseppe DeMasi and his wife Isabella of Australia, Domenica DeMasi and his wife Hersilia of Italy; his sisters-in-law Maria DeMasi of Troy, NY, Sara DeMasi of Italy. Eugenio is also survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Oppedisano family in Italy, Australia and Argentina; and many nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Eleonora Trichilo; and his brothers Guilio and Vincenzo DeMasi.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St., Yalesville section of Wallingford, Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Meriden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in memory of Eugenio may be sent to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 For online condolences visit: www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now