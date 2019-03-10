New Haven Register Obituaries
Eunice M. Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Eunice M.
Eunice M. Jenkins a native of New Heaven Connecticut at the age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27 at Hennepin County Medical Center. Preceded in death by father Caesar Waters, mother Zola Waters, sister Shirley A. Waters, and niece Simone R. Overton. Eunice is survived by her children; son Robert Jenkins, daughter Desiree Wren (Marion), son Rick Jenkins (Valerie), daughter Donna Jenkins and cousins Evelyn Chapman and Sam McKnight. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Eunice had a vivacious personality and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Funeral services were held 3/6/2019 at Crystal Lake Chapel 3816 Penn Avenue N. Minneapolis, MN 55412.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
