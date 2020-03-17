New Haven Register Obituaries
Eunice Smith


1937 - 2020
Eunice Smith Obituary
Smith, Eunice
Eunice P. Smith of New Haven passed away on Sun., March 15, 2020. She was born Oct. 14, 1937. She was a lifetime member of The United House of Prayer For All People. She was survived by her 11 children, 6 sons Robert, Emanuel, Kenneth, Ward, Norman and Andre Smith and 5 daughters Cynthia, Moody, Lavinia Smith, Dearvon Peoples, Holanda Harding and Pamela Smith Padua, 112 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Lee Smith and 2 grandchildren Tyvon Theatt and Michael Padua. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m at The House of Prayer For All People, 100 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Viewing 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Smith family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020
