Forte, Eva (Mitchell)
Eva (Mitchell) Forte 88 of East Haven passed away March 8, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born December 30, 1931 in New Haven to Dominic and Mary (Polock) Mitchell. Eva is survived by her loving son, Edward Forte (Shirley) of East Haven, two granddaughters, Renee Dominguez (Manny) and Melinda Forte along with three great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Johnson, Gianna Dominguez and Gabriella Dominguez. She is also survived by two god daughters, Marylynn Dickey and Laurie Horner. A special thanks to Ralph and Josephine Vuolo for their kindness.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Andrew Forte, three sisters, Josephine Kohler, Frances Atnes, Mary Anderson and three brothers, Victor, Vincent and John Mitchell, a godchild, Jean Mitchell Tiskus.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven (Please meet at the office). Donation may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 11, 2020