Cooper, Eva M.
Eva Melnick Cooper, 96, of New Haven, died peacefully with her family at her side at Yale New Haven Hospital Wednesday evening. Devoted wife of the late Bernard "Bert" Cooper, who came to CT to head the ILGWU, they settled the family in West Haven where they were the beloved parents of three sons: David (Barbara) of Hamden, CT, Peter (Kathy) of San Mateo, CA, and Marshall (Barbara) of Matamoras, PA. Many grandchildren followed, and to her great delight, her first great-grand baby who called her Bubby.
Born and raised in Port Jervis, NY, Eva is the last survivor of 10 children of George and Mary Melnick, who escaped Czarist Russia to make a new home in America. Retired from the job she excelled in and loved as administrative assistant in the New Haven Board of Education, and after several years in Coconut Creek, FL, and Port Jervis, Eva found her true senior home at The Towers, where she lived for more than a decade. Her spiritual side grew with The Towers Synagogue, becoming a Bat Mitzvah at aged 90, supporting several charities, and expressing her passion for music and singing by participating in The Towers chorus. The family is grateful to Eva's devoted companion, Pinkee Belden, for her friendship, care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell Street, West Haven, on SUNDAY morning Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service and reception at The Towers, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519, at 12:30 p.m. Shiva will be observed Sunday from 5 - 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 - 2 p.m. at The Towers Apartment 901. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Donations in Eva's honor may be made to The Towers Foundation, designated to support The Towers Synagogue. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020