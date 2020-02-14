New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregation Sinai Memorial Park
Farwell Street
West Haven, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM
The Towers
18 Tower Lane
New Haven, CT
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Towers Apartment 901
Shiva
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Towers Apartment 901
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva M. Cooper Obituary
Cooper, Eva M.
Eva Melnick Cooper, 96, of New Haven, died peacefully with her family at her side at Yale New Haven Hospital Wednesday evening. Devoted wife of the late Bernard "Bert" Cooper, who came to CT to head the ILGWU, they settled the family in West Haven where they were the beloved parents of three sons: David (Barbara) of Hamden, CT, Peter (Kathy) of San Mateo, CA, and Marshall (Barbara) of Matamoras, PA. Many grandchildren followed, and to her great delight, her first great-grand baby who called her Bubby.
Born and raised in Port Jervis, NY, Eva is the last survivor of 10 children of George and Mary Melnick, who escaped Czarist Russia to make a new home in America. Retired from the job she excelled in and loved as administrative assistant in the New Haven Board of Education, and after several years in Coconut Creek, FL, and Port Jervis, Eva found her true senior home at The Towers, where she lived for more than a decade. Her spiritual side grew with The Towers Synagogue, becoming a Bat Mitzvah at aged 90, supporting several charities, and expressing her passion for music and singing by participating in The Towers chorus. The family is grateful to Eva's devoted companion, Pinkee Belden, for her friendship, care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell Street, West Haven, on SUNDAY morning Feb. 16 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service and reception at The Towers, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519, at 12:30 p.m. Shiva will be observed Sunday from 5 - 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 - 2 p.m. at The Towers Apartment 901. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Donations in Eva's honor may be made to The Towers Foundation, designated to support The Towers Synagogue. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -