New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church
Main St.
Stratford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangelia Krasinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangelia "Lily" Krasinski


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evangelia "Lily" Krasinski Obituary
Krasinski, Evangelia "Lily"
Evangelia "Lily" Krasinski, age 68, of Milford passed away in her home on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1950 in Cyprus to the late Kyriakos and Chloe Philippou Lakatamidis. A devoted homemaker, she dedicated her life to her husband, son and grandchildren. Lily is survived by her son Charles Krasinski and his wife Kelli of Trumbull, and grandchildren Grace and Charlie and brother Jim Philippou and wife Phyllis of Mannhasset, New York and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Krasinski.
Calling hours are Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28th in St. James Church, Main St., Stratford at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now