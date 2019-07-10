Condon, Evelyn Anne

Evelyn Anne Condon, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 86. She is survived by her sister, Shirley S. Tordo, two sons: Walter E. Condon, Jr. and Lawrence Condon, three daughters: Janet E. Mulcair, Eileen M. McCann and Carol Anne Bachhuber, and five grandchildren: Steven C. Condon, Kaleigh A. Mulcair, Amy E. Bachhuber, Carley M. Condon and Elizabeth G. McCann, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Elmer Davis Smith and Marguerite Lillian Ilsley Smith, her sister, Elizabeth L. Albrecht, and her two brothers, Glenn D. Smith and James I. Smith, Evelyn "Anne" Smith was born on July 5, 1933 in Biloxi, Mississippi. Anne was a loving mother and grandmother, held many jobs in her lifetime, none of which she loved more than being a mom. She was a Sister of Mercy, served as an Ecumenical Minister in the Catholic Church, and enjoyed sports, music, fishing, crabbing as well as writing poetry and mystery novels. She will be missed.

Services will be held at the North Madison Congregational Church, 1271 Durham Rd, Madison, on Sunday, July 14 at 11 a.m. To share a memory, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019