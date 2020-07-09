Boath, Evelyn B.
Evelyn B. Boath, 86, entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Boath Sr. Mrs. Boath was born at home in Shelton on January 2, 1934, daughter of the late John and Angelina Biasucci Bennard. A resident of Ansonia for fifty-three years, she was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, baking and sewing. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George W. Boath Jr. (Mary Ellen) of Ansonia and Matthew S. Boath Sr. of Milford, grandchildren, Nikki-Lynn Rosbrough (Matthew), Riley E. Boath, Kelsey B. Castellon, Cassidy J. Boath and Matthew S. Boath Jr., dear friends, Barbara Fasciano and Doris Huzi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill Ann Boath, brothers, John, Pasquale, Alfred and Anthony Bennard and sisters, Bridget Gervasoni, Emily Demola, Ann Rafalowski, Dorothy Heavens and Elizabeth Williams. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to Jahaira Mercado, RN from CT Hospice Home Care for her wonderful care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Road in Shelton with Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Smith officiating. Masks are required for entry and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Interment will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. There will be no public visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Evelyn's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
