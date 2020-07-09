1/1
Evelyn B. Boath
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boath, Evelyn B.
Evelyn B. Boath, 86, entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Boath Sr. Mrs. Boath was born at home in Shelton on January 2, 1934, daughter of the late John and Angelina Biasucci Bennard. A resident of Ansonia for fifty-three years, she was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, baking and sewing. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George W. Boath Jr. (Mary Ellen) of Ansonia and Matthew S. Boath Sr. of Milford, grandchildren, Nikki-Lynn Rosbrough (Matthew), Riley E. Boath, Kelsey B. Castellon, Cassidy J. Boath and Matthew S. Boath Jr., dear friends, Barbara Fasciano and Doris Huzi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jill Ann Boath, brothers, John, Pasquale, Alfred and Anthony Bennard and sisters, Bridget Gervasoni, Emily Demola, Ann Rafalowski, Dorothy Heavens and Elizabeth Williams. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to Jahaira Mercado, RN from CT Hospice Home Care for her wonderful care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at First Baptist Church of Shelton, 178 Leavenworth Road in Shelton with Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Smith officiating. Masks are required for entry and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Interment will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. There will be no public visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Evelyn's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Shelton
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved