Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Adas Israel section of Beaverdale Memorial Park
Fitch St. corner of Pine Rock Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Evelyn (Bolton) Berger


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn (Bolton) Berger Obituary
Berger, Evelyn (Bolton)
Evelyn (Bolton) Berger, 82, of 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, devoted wife of Saul Berger, died on Thursday morning, May 16, 2019. Born in New Haven, Aug. 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen (Lewatt) Bolton. Dear friend of more than 60 years to Sandy Naclerio of New Haven. Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Ruth.
Funeral Services at the Adas Israel section of Beaverdale Memorial Park, Fitch St. corner of Pine Rock Ave., New Haven on MONDAY afternoon at 1:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Tower One Foundation, c/o Sandy Naclerio, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. Funeral Arrangement in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
