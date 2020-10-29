Black, Evelyn
Evelyn Louise Black passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, in Storrs. She was born September 30, 1926, in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of John and Hettie Wagner. Evelyn was raised in Lancaster. She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in June 1944, and married her former husband, Richard Black, in August 1944.
Evelyn continued to live in Lancaster for many years, after which she resided in various states due to Richards military service and career. She was an avid homemaker and resident of Freehold, NJ, Wareham, MA and Bayside, NY, before settling in Derby, where she was a member of the Lincoln School PTA, and the Immanuel Episcopal Church choir. She worked at LifeTouch National School Studios, in Derby, until her retirement, making many lifelong friends along the way.
She most recently resided in Ashford, CT, to be close to her youngest daughter Lynn and family.
Evelyn was a devoted mother who supported her family in every way. She was generous and caring, loved by many friends and extended family. She was known for her wonderful meals and baked goods. Her recipes will always be the favorites of her family.
Evelyn is survived by her children Gayle (Jim) Smith of Kansas, Rick (Pat) Black of Ohio, Donna (Robert) Cavallaro of Southbury, and Lynn (Dave) Olson of Ashford. She was a loving Grammi to 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers John Wagner and Forest Wagner, her former husband Richard Black, and her grandson Taylor.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 3rd from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at Carpino Funeral Home, 750 Main Street South, Southbury. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 294 Main St. S, Woodbury. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family thanks her devoted friend Margie, the nurses and staff at MCNR, Storrs, and Hartford Healthcare Hospice, for her end of life care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Woodbury. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com