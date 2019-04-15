Cesaroni, Evelyn

Evelyn (Santore) Cesaroni passed away at Southern Ocean County Hospital in Manahawkin, NJ on April 13, 2019 following a brief illness. Evelyn was born on November 6, 1919 in Derby, CT. She was the third child of the late Peter and Theresa (Giordano) Santore. Evelyn was a 1938 graduate of Derby High School and a lifelong resident of Derby. Evelyn married Louis "Sailor" Cesaroni on December 18, 1941. Louis and Evelyn adored one another and remained constant companions and best friends through more than 68 years of marriage, until his death in 2010. Together, Evelyn and Louis enjoyed traveling regularly as well as spending time with their family and friends. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Judith (Cesaroni) Fancelli of Forked River, NJ and Naples, FL, as well as her son Frank Cesaroni and his wife Ellen Cesaroni of Milford, CT and Naples, FL. Evelyn is also survived by two loving grandson's, John Louis Cesaroni and Mark Francis Cesaroni, both of New Haven, CT. Evelyn will be remembered most for the kindness, compassion, and generosity with which she treated other people. She was often known to greet others with her trademark "Hello, dear" and an accompanying smile. Evelyn's family members were the nearest and dearest things to her. Her enormous heart was filled with an unassuming, and always present, unconditional love for them. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by a son-in-law Thomas Fancelli, three sisters, Angela Amicone, Louise Crystal and Dorothy Janel, as well as three brothers, Nicholas, Peter and John Santore. She is also survived by a sister, Theresa Swan of Milford, CT, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April, 17 at St. Mary's Church located at 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT. This will be immediately followed by burial at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery on 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT, Tuscan Grill at 475 New Haven Avenue, Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at . The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby, are entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019