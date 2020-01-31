|
|
Dermer, Evelyn
Evelyn (Alenier) Dermer, 96, of Woodbridge, died at her home in Coachman Square on Jan. 30, 2020. Born in New Haven, Feb. 5, 1923, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Shapiro) Alenier. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, George M. Dermer, adored son Robert Dermer and sister, Adele Feir. She left behind her devoted daughter, Judy Dermer and grand dog, Bailey, of New Haven and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evelyn never left the New Haven area and lived her entire life in New Haven or Woodbridge. She was very active in the community, starting with a volunteer job at the Woodbridge Library when her children were in grade school. Over the years, she was on the board of the Woodbridge Country Club, involved with Shubert Theater and the New Haven Symphony. Her passions were art, theater, literature and fashion. She will be missed by so many people. A special thank you to the incredible staff of Coachman Square at Woodbridge and her recent caregiver, Esther, as well as the wonderful people from Athena Home Health & Hospice.
Funeral Services at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on SUNDAY at 12:30 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Robert Dermer Scholarship Fund at The Hopkins School, 986 Forest Rd., New Haven, CT 06515. A Strictly Private Period of Mourning will be observed.
Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020