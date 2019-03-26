Ferdinand, Evelyn F.

Our Lord called for Evelyn "Evie" Frances Ferdinand, age 92, of East Haven on March 22, 2019. Evelyn will be remembered most as the devoted, caring and loving wife of Lawrence Ferdinand and wonderful mother to her children Donna Prezant, Gary Ferdinand and Susan Jean Williams Dejlitko. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, first husband Adrian Williams, daughter Susan, brother William, sister Addie Matre, and baby brother Francis. She leaves behind daughter Donna, son Gary, son-in-law Lloyd Prezant, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.

Evelyn was born in Wilmington, MA, on Oct. 12, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Keady) Baumgart. Prior to retirement, she worked for several companies in customer service for more than 30 years. Evelyn and her husband Larry were married 54 years. They traveled extensively throughout the Midwest and Western United States. Those trips brought so much joy and happiness to Evelyn and her family. She especially loved United States history, Native American history and the Western United States. Evelyn was an expert on The Lewis and Clark Expedition, an important part of United States history. She loved Sacajawea, the Shoshone Native American guide who helped Lewis and Clark on their expedition. She loved animals, especially her beloved beagles and she loved feeding the birds. Evelyn was a great cook, an avid reader and word search puzzle expert with a passion for crocheting, which she did for more than 60 years. She was very generous and donated many of her crocheted items, touching the lives of countless people and making a difference. She was a member of The Virginia City Montana Preservation Alliance (VCPA); St. Labre Indian School; Boys Town; and several animal organizations.

The Ferdinand and Prezant families would like to thank everyone at St. Raphael's Hospital and Masonicare Health Center for their care and compassion. We also thank the many doctors and VNA nurses who cared for Evelyn over the years. A special thank-you to Lanisha, who was Evelyn's home care companion.

Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Evelyn's memory to The Animal Haven Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473.