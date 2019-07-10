New Haven Register Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
33 Whitfield St
Guilford, CT
1925 - 2019
Evelyn Gesner Spencer, 94, of Fallston, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, surrounded by family at Bel Air Assisted Living.
She was born on April 1, 1925 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Leroy and Evelyn Gesner. She excelled in school and studied English in college.
She met John M. Spencer through her brother, Donald, and the two were married June 7, 1947. Together they had 4 children, Jonathan, Suzanne, John, and Christopher. They were married 44 years and enjoyed traveling, antique dealing, and old cars before John's passing in '92. Evelyn took delight in gardening and cooking for family and friends in later years, and was well known for always wearing a fancy hat.
Evelyn was predeceased by late husband, John M. Spencer, son Jonathan Spencer, daughter Suzanne Spencer, brother Donald Gesner, and brother Burton Gesner.
She is survived by sister, Adele and husband Edward Vynalek of Connecticut, sons, John G. Spencer and Christopher B. Spencer of Fallston, Maryland, grandson, Jonathan and wife, Jill Spencer of Delta, Pennsylvania. Granddaughter, Brittany and husband Jacob Allen of Havre de Grace, Maryland, and great-grandchildren Brielle and Brady Spencer of Delta, Pennsylvania.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield St, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Catholic Relief Services. ( www.crs.org ) Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019
