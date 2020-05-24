Evelyn J. Caponera
Caponera, Evelyn J.
Evelyn J. Caponera, of East Haven passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 in Branford Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Leonard J. Caponera Sr. Born in New Haven on July 11, 1922, daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Macri DeMusis, Evelyn was a medical record clerk for the Hospital of St. Raphael for many years. She is the beloved mother of Lisa (Nick) Colavolpe and Leonard J. Caponera Jr. Sister of the late Helen Guttieri, Rose Gesuero, Marie DiBuono, Ann Kozatek, and Michael, Anthony, Nicholas, Pasquale, Joseph, Ralph, Louis and Ernest DeMusis. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Evelyn's family would like to thank the entire staff of Branford Hills for the compassionate care they provided, especially Ledgewood 2.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday morning at 11:00 in All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of one's choice. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
www.iovanne.com



Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2020.
