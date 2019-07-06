DeLucia, Evelyn L.

Evelyn L. DeLucia, 96, of East Haven, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at The Village at Mariners Point. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond DeLucia Sr. Evelyn was born in Germantown, PA on September 16, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Bertram and Eliza Russell Lamb. She had worked as a teacher for the former Whitney Village Nursery School in East Haven for many years. Evelyn enjoyed playing Bingo and blackjack. Mother of Jeanette Mursko, Raymond DeLucia Jr. and Christopher (Mary) DeLucia. Grandmother of Brian (Julieann), Thomas, Lynne, Jennifer (Rob), Christopher Jr. (Justin), Stephen and Maggie. Great-grandmother of Brandon, Gabriella, Rebecca and Robbie. Sister of Bertram Lamb, Dorothy Miller, Edward and Richard Lamb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the entire staff at The Village at Mariners Point for their care and compassion.

The visiting hour will be held in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue in Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00. Her funeral process will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30am. Interment will follow in All Saint's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019