Evelyn Lee

Lee, Evelyn
Evelyn Irene Lee, of North Haven passed away August 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry F. Lee. Born in New Haven on July 28, 1923, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kasarda Mursko, Evelyn worked at A.C Gilbert and Firegaurd for many years. She is the beloved mother of Nancy A. Lee. Grandmother of Dr. Michael (Dr. Maria) Johnson, Jason (Abby) Johnson, and Zachary (Micayla) Johnson. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren: Kali, Michael, Damian, Matthew and Marlena. She was predeceased by six sisters and four brothers. Special thanks to her caregiver Lilliam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. The Monahan, Cox, Smith & Crimmins Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Evelyn's guest book online at www.mcscfuneralhome.com
