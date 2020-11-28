1/1
Evelyn Lenzi Severino
1930 - 2020
Severino, Evelyn Lenzi
Entered into rest, November 26, 2020, Evelyn Lenzi Severino, 90; beloved wife for 66 years of Louis E. Severino; mother of Louis (Jo-Ann) J. Severino and the late Deborah (Scott) Christians; loving grandmother of Scott, Michael (Jordyn) and Mark Severino and Theresa Christians; sister of Adeline Corrone, the late Margaret Sortito, Shirley Persico, Joseph and Eugene Lenzi; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed; born in New Haven Oct. 30, 1930 daughter of the late Diamond "Dick" and Lillian Johnson Lenzi She lived in East Haven for 60 years and prior to retirement Evelyn worked in the office at Kmart.
Family and friends may go directly to St. Michael's Church to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. (Masks and social distancing required) Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
November 28, 2020
