Buonome, Evelyn M.
Evelyn M. Franco Buonome, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of 38 years to the late Joseph Buonome Sr. Evelyn was born in New Haven on April 20, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Alberino Franco. She had worked at Candid Associates as a cleaning lady with her "Dolly" sisters until she was 92 years old. Mama, as she was known by all, enjoyed her weekly hair appointment, daily coffee visits with her family and most of all cooking and spending time with her family who she loved unconditionally. She loved children and spent most of her days providing daycare for many family members. Loving mother of Joseph (Gail) Buonome Jr., Karla (Thomas Sr.) Considine and David (Bonnie) Buonome. Beloved grandmother of Tracey Gambardella, Stephen Buonome, Thomas Considine Jr., Kristen Buonome, Dominique Buonome, and Jason Considine. Sister of Richard (Grace) Franco and the late John, Marilyn "Babe", Doris Franco, and Eleanor Murano. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. The visiting hours will be on Saturday morning, June 27th from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven at 11:30. (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Evelyn M. Franco Buonome, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus. She was the beloved wife of 38 years to the late Joseph Buonome Sr. Evelyn was born in New Haven on April 20, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Alberino Franco. She had worked at Candid Associates as a cleaning lady with her "Dolly" sisters until she was 92 years old. Mama, as she was known by all, enjoyed her weekly hair appointment, daily coffee visits with her family and most of all cooking and spending time with her family who she loved unconditionally. She loved children and spent most of her days providing daycare for many family members. Loving mother of Joseph (Gail) Buonome Jr., Karla (Thomas Sr.) Considine and David (Bonnie) Buonome. Beloved grandmother of Tracey Gambardella, Stephen Buonome, Thomas Considine Jr., Kristen Buonome, Dominique Buonome, and Jason Considine. Sister of Richard (Grace) Franco and the late John, Marilyn "Babe", Doris Franco, and Eleanor Murano. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. The visiting hours will be on Saturday morning, June 27th from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required). Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry Street, New Haven at 11:30. (masks and social distancing required). Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.