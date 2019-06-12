Popolizio, Evelyn N.

Evelyn N. Piazza Popolizio, 100, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Whitney Manor, Hamden with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Popolizio. Evelyn was born in Bridgeport on December 26, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Carlo and Carmela Finaldi Piazza. She had worked as an inspector for Echlin Auto Motor Parts in Branford for many years. In Evelyn's younger days she sang in a group called "Songsters". She was a member of the East Shore Senior Center in New Haven, Jolly Timers Seniors, the Annex Y.M.A. Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hatters. Mother of Anne Popolizio and Linda and Lawrence Kuperstein. She was predeceased by her sister Lillian Cappello. The family would like to thank the third floor staff of Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center for the loving care given to their mother over the past year.

The visiting hour will be Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019