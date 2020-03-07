|
|
Amato, Evelyn R.
Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 Evelyn R. Amato longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab, Guilford.
Calling hours will be held Wed, Mar. 11 from 4–7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass will be held Thur., Mar. 12 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial in Beaverbrook Cem., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to. Please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com for whole obituary and further deatils
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020