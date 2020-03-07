New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn R. Amato


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn R. Amato Obituary
Amato, Evelyn R.
Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 Evelyn R. Amato longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab, Guilford.
Calling hours will be held Wed, Mar. 11 from 4–7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass will be held Thur., Mar. 12 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial in Beaverbrook Cem., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to. Please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com for whole obituary and further deatils
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -