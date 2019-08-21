|
Radovich, Evelyn
SOUTHBURY - Evelyn (Cox) Radovich, age 99, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the at the River Glen Health Care Center in Southbury. She was born on December 24, 1919 in Ansonia, the eldest of 6 children. She was predeceased by her husband John Radovich of Fresno, CA whom she met and married in 1944 while they both were serving in the US Army Air Corps. Evelyn was a member of the Great Hill United Methodist Church in Seymour. A very active woman, she volunteered at Bishop Wicke Healthcare in Shelton for 15 years and received many awards, such as the Community Spirit Award by the Valley Parish Nurse Program (2008), and the Senior Wisdom Award for the United Methodist Homes (2004). Evelyn is survived by her 5 sons: John Radovich and his wife Diane of Mystic, David Radovich and his wife Cynthia of Carmel, NY, Raymond Radovich and his wife Mary Lou of Branford, Robert Radovich and his wife Carol of Clermont, FL, and David Lynes and his wife Barbara of Seymour; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483 has been entrusted with her services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Gifts of remembrance can be made to the Great Hill United Methodist Church, 225 Great Hill Rd., Seymour, CT 06483. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019