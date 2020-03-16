New Haven Register Obituaries
Evelyn Riccio Obituary
Riccio, Evelyn
Evelyn Lawler Riccio of Hamden died peacefully at home on March 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Liberato George Riccio. Evelyn was born in New Haven on May 14, 1920 to the late Daniel Francis and Elizabeth Yale Lawler. She worked alongside her family at Berkley-Hall Upholstery for many years. She was a hardworking and loving mother to Mark (Cathy), John (Debra) and the late Liberato "Rick" Riccio. Sister of the late Lorraine Plano, Delia Connor, Raymond, Daniel and John Lawler. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, Hamden at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Evelyn's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020
