Evelyn Silverman


1935 - 2019
Evelyn Silverman Obituary
Silverman, Evelyn
Evelyn Silverman, 84, a longtime resident of Guilford, CT and Deerfield Beach, FL passed peacefully on September 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The daughter of the late Henry and Mary Delucia, Evelyn was born on February 6, 1935 in New Haven, CT and grew up on Edwards St. in East Haven. She went to St. Michael's School in New Haven and attended New Haven Teachers College where she earned her BA in Early Childhood Education. She taught Kindergarten for several years before becoming a mother. She loved wintering in Florida and returning to Guilford in the summer. One of her biggest loves was travel and along with her husband, visited almost every country in the world. Evelyn enjoyed playing cards with friends, couponing and was a silent philanthropist in the community. She loved children, plants, animals and the beach.
Evelyn was married to her best friend, Francis Silverman, for 63 years. They were rarely apart and exemplified what true love is. She was also a devoted mother to Lynn DeMarco (Dan), Glenn Silverman (Michele), Jill Gill (Brandon) and the late Scott Silverman. One of her greatest joys in life was being a grandmother. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Zachary DeMarco (Alexa) of Aviano, Italy, Lauren DeMarco of Guilford, Grant and Pierce Silverman of Guilford, Jacqueline and Maxine Gill of Pittsburgh, PA.
Visitation will be held at the Guilford Funeral Home at 115 Church St., Guilford, CT on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5 – 8 p.m. There will be a Requiem Mass at St. George Church on Thursday morning Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. A reception for friends and family will be held immediately following. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Evelyn's memory to: St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield St. Guilford, CT 06347. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019
