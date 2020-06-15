Evelyn Smith

Smith, Evelyn
Evelyn Marianne DeMatteo of New Haven died on 16th April 2020 in St. Raphael's Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in New Haven on January 18th, 1934 the daughter of the late Raphael and Bella Russo DeMatteo, she retired from the New Haven Lawn Club. Evelyn loved spending time with her children who had taken loving care of her over the past years. Evelyn was the mother of Stan Smith, Donna Raddatz (Richard Dimock), Teresa Vercillo, Vincent Gargano (Cheryl), Bella Gargano and Angie DiVerniero. Evelyn was predeceased by four brothers, Louis DeMatteo, Pasquale DeMatteo, William DeMatteo and Stephen DeMatteo and four sisters, Katherine Pascarella, Carmel Papa, Phyllis Whitley and Marie Carrano. Grandmother of Michael Smith, Joseph Smith, Mark Koob, Michael Vercillo, Vincent Gargano, Anthony DiVerniero, Vincent Vercillo and Dominique DiVerniero. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Joan DeMatteo. She was the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Evelyn's family would like to thank Dr. Peter Y. Chuang and his staff at the Connecticut Kidney Center North Haven for the loving and devoted care they gave her over the years. Evelyn's spirit will live forever through her children and grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church on Thursday morning June 18th at 10 a.m. According to regulations no more that 100 people may be in the Church, you must wear a mask, respect social distancing rules and minimize personal contact. Burial at All Saints Cemetery to follow where you must wear a mask and respect social distancing rules. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Evelyn's services. Share a memory and sign her guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 15, 2020.