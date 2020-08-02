1/1
Evelyn Truskowski
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Truskowski, Evelyn
Evelyn Truskowski of Branford died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Evelyn was born in Branford September 18, 1923, daughter of the late Alexander and Stephanie Truskowski. She was a lifelong resident of Branford. Evelyn worked as a seamstress for many years at the Sero Shirt Factory in Branford. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Irene Stegina, Theodore and Eugene Mezeiski, Lillian, Natalie and Edward Truskowski, Halina Morzowski, Pauline Johnson, Zenia Cwiertniewicz and Adele Hines.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family. Her online memorial and guestbook can be seen at www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved