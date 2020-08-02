Truskowski, Evelyn
Evelyn Truskowski of Branford died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. Evelyn was born in Branford September 18, 1923, daughter of the late Alexander and Stephanie Truskowski. She was a lifelong resident of Branford. Evelyn worked as a seamstress for many years at the Sero Shirt Factory in Branford. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Irene Stegina, Theodore and Eugene Mezeiski, Lillian, Natalie and Edward Truskowski, Halina Morzowski, Pauline Johnson, Zenia Cwiertniewicz and Adele Hines.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family. Her online memorial and guestbook can be seen at www.wsclancy.com
.