Van De Mark, Evelyn

Evelyn Lane (Clark) Van De Mark, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Edward C. Van De Mark for 59 years.

Born on May 31, 1935, in New Haven to the late Donald Lane Clark and Anna (Haurlak) Clark, Evelyn grew up in the Mount Carmel area of Hamden and graduated from Hamden High School. She began her career as a librarian working for Sterling Library at Yale for 11 years. Having acquired an extensive background in circulation, periodicals, and cataloging, she continued her career at the North Haven Memorial Library where she worked for 23 years. Evelyn was a member of the Mayflower Society, North Haven Women's Club as well as the North Haven Garden Club, where her first floral arrangement entry in a flower show won first prize. Evelyn loved life, her family, fashion/clothes, sweets, musical theatre, playing the piano, crafting (selling her designs at craft fairs), and had a magical way of spotting four leaf clovers at a glance. She also enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and visited Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada. Evelyn is also known for being the most optimistic person you'd ever meet.

Evelyn will be deeply missed by her loving husband Edward, her daughter Karyn Van De Mark and son-in-law Jeffrey Denker of Woburn, MA, her brother Donald D. Clark of Hope Valley RI, her granddaughters Katie and Jenna Denker, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Grace & St. Peter Episcopal Church, 2927 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, followed by burial at the Old Center Cemetery, Elm St., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, http://theanimalhavenct.org, honoring Evelyn's love for our four-legged friends. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019