Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish
105 Leetes Island Rd.
Branford, CT
Everett J. Nichols Jr.


Everett J. Nichols Jr. Obituary
Nichols, Jr., Everett J.
Everett J. Nichols, Jr., of Branford passed away May 25, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. He is the husband of Alesandra Crisci Nichols. Born in Marion, OH September 13, 1922 son of the late Everett J. and Ruah Guider Nichols Sr., Everett was a proud US Army veteran serving in WWII. After his honorable discharge, he owned and operated State Beef on State St. in New Haven. He later was a salesman for Roessler's Meats in New Haven before beginning his career as a meat and poultry inspector for the US Department of Agriculture. He is the beloved father of MaryEllen and Joseph (Susan) Nichols and the late Everett C. Nichols. Father-in-law of Alexis Nichols. Brother of the late Betty Parker and Charles and Richard Nichols. Grandfather of Jennifer, Cara, and Amy. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10 at St. Therese Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 105 Leetes Island Rd., Branford, CT. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main St., Branford, CT 06405 or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Share a memory and sign Everett's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2019
