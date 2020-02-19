|
Parks, Everett
Everett "Lee" Parks, 77, of Ansonia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Apple Rehab of Shelton Lakes. He was the husband of Barbara (LaRocco) Orzechowski Parks. He was born January 13, 1943 in Woodbury, New Jersey, raised by "Pops" Chester and Helen (Diamond) Leve.
Lee proudly served his country in the US Army. Lee loved his cats, had a wise guy sense of humor and treasured time spent with family.
Lee leaves to cherish his memory his wife Barbara, daughters Patricia Marrero of Va., Karen Parks of CT, and Rebecca Smith of N.J. and several grandchildren and best friend DJ Fitzmorris. He was predeceased by his sister Lois Hosack and grandson Michael "Boo Boo Bear" Parks.
Lee's family would like to thank the staff of Apple Rehab of Shelton Lakes particularly John RN and Ruby CNA.
All services are private and at the convenience of the family. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2020