Montano, Eveyln

Evelyn Caputo Montano of North Haven died peacefully at home on April 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Montano, Jr. Evelyn was born in New Haven on July 18, 1933 to the late James A. and Lillian Martone Caputo. She had worked for a brief time at the Agricultural Experiment Station. Evelyn was devoted to her family and her faith. She loved to cook, entertain, and travel with her husband. She always looked forward to her Friday nights with the girls. Evelyn's family would like to thank Chrissy, Odean and Mayra for the wonderful care they gave her. Evelyn is the mother of Anthony (Christine), James (Kristine), and David (Lesley) Montano. Sister of the late James L. Caputo. She loved being with her grandchildren Amanda L., James A., Amanda M. Michael, Mark, John, Geena and Julianna Montano. She is also survived by her brother-in-law James (Hermine) Montano and sister-in-law Madalyn Caputo.

Visiting hours will be Friday, April 19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2809 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 www.hospice.com or , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 . Share a memory and sign Evelyn's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019