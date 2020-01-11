|
|
Rudnicki, Faith B.
Faith B. Rudnicki, age 86, of West Haven and formerly Sharon Springs, NY, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born in West Haven, daughter of the late Herman and Hazel Smith Buttery. Faith is survived by her sister Shirley (Zygmunt) Pyrdol of West Haven, her niece Linda Smith, nephews Richard Buttery and Richard (Sandra) Pyrdol, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Theodore Kalinski, brothers Herman Jr., and Richard, and nieces Kathleen Pyrdol, Pamela Giaimo, Debra Buttery and Cynthia Harris. Prior to her retirement, she was an administrator for Blue Cross–Blue Shield in North Haven for many years.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020