Fay M. Foy
Foy, Fay M.
Fay M. Foy, age 88, of Waterbury, entered into rest on July 12, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her son Michael (Carol) and grandchildren Derek (Cindy), Cassandra and Kevin and her son Charles (Deborah) and grandchildren Michael (Sarah), Danny (Angela) and Amanda. Great-grandchildren include Kyleigh, Wesley and Evelyn (Michael), Violet and Ella (Danny) and Lucas (Amanda). In response to the COVID pandemic, services are private for family only. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby was entrusted with her arrangements. To read her full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
