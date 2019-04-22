Melillo, Federico

Federico (Fred) Melillo, 85 of Boca Raton, FL, previously from East Haven, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, April 18 at VITAS Hospice Care in Del Ray, FL. Fred was born in New Haven on August 19, 1933, son of the late Fred and Josephine Nuzzo Melillo. Fred was a US Army Veteran prior to working as a mason for 50+ years at BAC Local One in CT. Skilled at his craft, Fred was a foreman for many local contractors. Fred is survived by his two sons, Fred Melillo, Jr. (Kathy) of Wallingford, CT and John Melillo (Denise) of Port St. Lucie, FL. He was loved and cherished by his five grandchildren, Michael and Anthony Dellamorte, Natalie Heddaeus (Matthew), Lauren Melillo, and John Waskevich, Jr. He also leaves four great-grandchildren. Fred was predeceased by his wife Laura Riccio Melillo and daughter Laura Christine, as well as his best friend and loving sister Marie Melillo Frosceno. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019