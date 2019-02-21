|
Edwards, Felicia (Robinson)
Felicia Marie Edwards, 52 of Milford, entered into rest February 17, 2019. She was the wife of David A. Edwards Jr. and daughter of Andrew Robinson Sr. of West Haven and Julia (Judy) Tavares of Naugatuck. In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her four children Christopher Robinson, Tylor, Amiyah and Mariah Edwards of Milford and grandchildren Christopher Jr. and Olivia Robinson. She is also survived by her siblings Jeffrey (Lynn) Johnson of Meriden, Andrew Robinson Jr. of West Haven and Andrea Robinson of New Haven. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Cataleya Robinson.
A Celebration of Felicia's life well be held on Friday February 22, 2019 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion SDA Church, 64 Marlboro Street, Hamden. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019