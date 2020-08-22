1/1
Felicia (Capezzone) Oppelt
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oppelt, Felicia (Capezzone)
Thursday, August 20, 2020 Felicia (Capezzone) Oppelt lifelong resident of Guilford passed away at Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook. Beloved wife William F. Oppelt. Felicia was born in Guilford on April 6, 1923, daughter of the late Lebro and Josephine (Aramini) Capezzone.
Beloved sister of Thomas V. Capezzone of Guilford, Julio Capezzone of Guilford, Alice Beeny of Guilford, and Dolores (Chickie) Rusconi of Guilford. Also survived by a loving extended family of nieces and nephews and her good friend Sandy Marra and her cats.
Predeceased by three brothers, Angelo Capezzone, Leo Capezzone and Celestino (Romie) Capezzone and four sisters, Josephine Coppola, Rose, Lucy and Patrina Capezzone.
Before retirement, Felicia had worked at Flexible Tubing and Kenyon Marine. She always enjoyed family gatherings and her casino trips, along with cooking and baking; Sundays were always Baking Day.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED - SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. George Church
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Burial
St. George Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved