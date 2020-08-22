Oppelt, Felicia (Capezzone)
Thursday, August 20, 2020 Felicia (Capezzone) Oppelt lifelong resident of Guilford passed away at Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook. Beloved wife William F. Oppelt. Felicia was born in Guilford on April 6, 1923, daughter of the late Lebro and Josephine (Aramini) Capezzone.
Beloved sister of Thomas V. Capezzone of Guilford, Julio Capezzone of Guilford, Alice Beeny of Guilford, and Dolores (Chickie) Rusconi of Guilford. Also survived by a loving extended family of nieces and nephews and her good friend Sandy Marra and her cats.
Predeceased by three brothers, Angelo Capezzone, Leo Capezzone and Celestino (Romie) Capezzone and four sisters, Josephine Coppola, Rose, Lucy and Patrina Capezzone.
Before retirement, Felicia had worked at Flexible Tubing and Kenyon Marine. She always enjoyed family gatherings and her casino trips, along with cooking and baking; Sundays were always Baking Day.
COVID-19 GUIDELINES MUST BE FOLLOWED - SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS MUST BE WORN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 25 at 11 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial will follow Mass in St. George Cemetery, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com