Felix Reyes Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martinez, Felix Reyes
Felix Reyes Martínez, 89, of New Haven, died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Bonilla Reyes. Survivors include four daughters, Rev. Zoraida (Juan) Velázquez, Madeline (Inocencio) Rivera, Epifania (Sergio) Fiero and Margarita (Anibal) Roig, three sons, Felix (Jacquelin) Reyes, Jr., Louis (Maryann) Reyes and Sammy Reyes, one sister Victoria Reyes, three brothers Antonio (Milagros) Reyes, Angel (Rosa) Reyes and Francisco (Tomalú) Reyes, 21 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Olga Galarza, and two sons Edwin Reyes, and Rev. David Reyes. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 27th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 28th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved