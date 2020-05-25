Martinez, Felix ReyesFelix Reyes Martínez, 89, of New Haven, died peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Bonilla Reyes. Survivors include four daughters, Rev. Zoraida (Juan) Velázquez, Madeline (Inocencio) Rivera, Epifania (Sergio) Fiero and Margarita (Anibal) Roig, three sons, Felix (Jacquelin) Reyes, Jr., Louis (Maryann) Reyes and Sammy Reyes, one sister Victoria Reyes, three brothers Antonio (Milagros) Reyes, Angel (Rosa) Reyes and Francisco (Tomalú) Reyes, 21 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Olga Galarza, and two sons Edwin Reyes, and Rev. David Reyes. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 27th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, May 28th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.