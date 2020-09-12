Springer, Felix "Butch"
Felix "Butch" Springer, 91, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallngford. He was the beloved husband and best friend to Rose Carusone Springer for 48 years until her passing in 2003. Father of Ann (Vincent) Costanzo and Paul Springer. Grandfather of Chris (Alex) Springer, Kristen (John) Kelley, Nick (Kate) Costanzo and Dominic (fiancé Cori Stoutenberg) Costanzo. Great-grandfather of Shae Rose & John John Kelley and Maksim Costanzo. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Butch had worked for the North Haven Public Works Department for many years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the New Haven Elks Lodge #25, the Annex Y.M.A., and Waucoma Yacht Club. Butch and Rose ran the snack shop at all the North Haven Little League games in their earlier years. Butch enjoyed gardening, fishing, crabbing, boating, frequent trips to the casino but most of all attending all his grandchildren's sporting and dancing events. Butch was an excellent example of what a hardworking-dedicated-respected husband, father, and grandfather should be. May he enjoy a party with his family & friends who have gone before him and waited so long for him to arrive. Special Thank You to Attilio & Jen, and Pat & Fred for being such wonderful and caring neighbors.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.A. Charters, P.O. Box #504, West Haven, CT 06516 or the North Haven Police Benevolent Association, 8 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com