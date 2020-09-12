1/1
Felix "Butch" Springer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felix's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Springer, Felix "Butch"
Felix "Butch" Springer, 91, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallngford. He was the beloved husband and best friend to Rose Carusone Springer for 48 years until her passing in 2003. Father of Ann (Vincent) Costanzo and Paul Springer. Grandfather of Chris (Alex) Springer, Kristen (John) Kelley, Nick (Kate) Costanzo and Dominic (fiancé Cori Stoutenberg) Costanzo. Great-grandfather of Shae Rose & John John Kelley and Maksim Costanzo. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Butch had worked for the North Haven Public Works Department for many years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the New Haven Elks Lodge #25, the Annex Y.M.A., and Waucoma Yacht Club. Butch and Rose ran the snack shop at all the North Haven Little League games in their earlier years. Butch enjoyed gardening, fishing, crabbing, boating, frequent trips to the casino but most of all attending all his grandchildren's sporting and dancing events. Butch was an excellent example of what a hardworking-dedicated-respected husband, father, and grandfather should be. May he enjoy a party with his family & friends who have gone before him and waited so long for him to arrive. Special Thank You to Attilio & Jen, and Pat & Fred for being such wonderful and caring neighbors.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the V.A. Charters, P.O. Box #504, West Haven, CT 06516 or the North Haven Police Benevolent Association, 8 Linsley Street, North Haven, CT 06473. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Committal
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved