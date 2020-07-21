Masserelli, Ferdinando "Fred"
Ferdinando "Fred" Masserelli, age 94, of Branford, CT, formerly West Haven, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Haven, September 27, 1925, son the late of Antonio and Rosa Giordano Masserelli. Fred was a man of great faith and loved being around his family and friends, and anyone who met him just gravitated towards his kindness. Fred was a man of simplicity, he never needed much to make him happy, a phone call or a visit was all that he needed and always ended the conversation with "I love you back". Fred was a proud union member of Teamsters Local 443. Fred leaves his children, Jo-Ann Savino, Elaine (Gregg) Mitchell, Irene (Masserelli) Johnson, Denise (James) Secondi, and Kim (Drew) Grich, grandchildren Ryan Mitchell, Katina (Jay) Brandt, Charles Gagliardi, Jr., Nicole (Mike) Giordani, Lauren (Jack) Ranges, John (Janine)Secondi, Shelby and John Grich and step grandson Raymond (Ashley) Capozziello. Also, leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Loved by many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind as well his sister Susie Fitzgerald. Fred was predeceased by his son Antonio Masserelli, his grandson Antonio Masserelli and step grandson Tom Brockert. Predeceased siblings, Anne Barone, Mary Accadia, Bessie Rapuano, Florence (Flo) Montanaro, Anthony (Bucky), Henry, Frank and Louis. Former wife Teresa Errico Masserelli. The family would like to thank all of the team members of Compassus who took care of Fred during his final year of life, especially, Johnna, Cory, Renee, Danielle and Chris. Also, the staff of Exquisite Care LLC, Jean, Vanessa and Alys who took such great care of him as well.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in St. Lawrence Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care or arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
150 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.comwww.westhavenfuneral.com