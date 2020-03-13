|
|
Romano, Ferdinando
Ferdinando "Fred" Romano, 86 of Hamden died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Ferdinando was born on September 6, 1933 in Amorosi, province of Benevento, Italy to the late Serafino and Abigaila Nero Romano. Though largely self-taught in the arts, he attended schools in Caserta before emigrating to the United States in 1956, coming over on the fabled SS Andrea Doria. He first lived in Schenectady, NY, and later settled in New Haven, CT. Fred worked for a number of firms before studying architecture and becoming a skilled draftsman for DeCarlo and Doll where he was employed for many years. On March 21, 1980 he married Caterina "Lina" Armieri, also a native of Amorosi, and they were together for nearly forty years. Ferdinando possessed a number of remarkable gifts, which he cultivated diligently throughout his life. As a young man, he was a renowned soccer player in his native province of Benevento, forming a formidable goal-scoring partnership with his beloved friend Mario Fusco, and becoming a "capocannoniere" of his youth soccer league. At one point, he nearly signed a professional contract with a Serie C club at age 18. He had a serious passion for painting, becoming a master of many mediums, producing a number of wonderful oil, water color and pastel paintings in his life, which he gave to friends and family, and only occasionally sold commercially. He loved gardening, and was adept with his hands, designing, and helping to build the house he lived in until his passing. A keen observer of life, and a sensitive soul, Fred was known for his endless generosity to friends and family. He was a godfather to more than twenty young people over the course of his life. In addition to his wife Caterina, he is survived by his sisters Lucia Barbara of Hamden and Antonietta (Enzo) Ferrucci of Amorosi, brother Domenico (Delia) Armieri of Amorosi, sister-in-law Ursula (Raimondo) Maccolino of North Haven, nephews Luciano, Stephen (Jessica), Gianluigi (Angela), nieces Mariella (Franco), and Tiziana, as well as great-nephews Andrew and Theo. Ferdinando's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 16th from 8:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fred's name may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9909 or StJude.org/donate
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2020