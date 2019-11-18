|
Barna, Ferenc "Franz"
Ferenc "Franz" Barna, 90, beloved husband of 47 years to Elke Fuhrmann Barna of Hamden, passed away November 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Franz was born in Serbia May 2, 1929, a son of the late Joseph and Margit Varmuza Barna. He grew up in Serbia and worked and lived in Germany. He immigrated to the US in 1972 after his marriage to Elke. Together they lived in New Haven for 47 years, and recently moved to Hamden. He was employed as a machinist at the Schultz Electric Co. prior to his retirement in 1994. Franz was a huge soccer fan, and he also enjoyed traveling and spending quiet time with his family.
He was the father of Susanne Schumann Keirstead of Sarasota, FL, Sabine (Karl) Schumann Willoughby of Waterford, CT, and Stefan Schumann of Charlotte, NC; beloved grandfather of Erik, Sarah, Heidi, Matthew, Melissa, Benjamin, and Alexandra; and great-grandfather of Jackson and Karter. He is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Peter and Dagmar Fuhrmann, whose longtime support is greatly appreciated, as well as his sister Roszika (Stephen) Kiss, and two nieces. He was predeceased by his sister Jolanka. Franz's family wishes to thank the staff of Whitney Manor for their care and support.
Friends may visit with his family Thursday morning, November 21st, from 9-11:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, prior to his service in the funeral home at 11:30. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Contributions in Franz's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For more information or to send condolences, please visit:
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 19, 2019