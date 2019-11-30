|
|
Rosenfeld, Fern
Fern Rosenfeld, 87, formerly of Hamden, devoted wife of 64 years to the late Marvin Rosenfeld died at Masonicare Health Center on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Ansonia, the daughter of the late Allen and Anne (Linnett) Goldberg. Fern graduated at the top of her Ansonia High School class and went on to study nursing at the University of Connecticut. She joined her husband during his Air Force service living on Air Force bases in Amarillo, Texas and Savannah, Georgia. Fern and her family settled in Hamden where they raised their children. She later worked at Yale University for the grounds maintenance department and also at several medical practices in the New Haven area. Fern was a gifted pianist, calligrapher and enjoyed traveling with her late husband.
She is survived by Allen Rosenfeld (Cynthia Popoli), Linda (Perry) Carpinella, and Charles and Eileen Carpinella all of Hamden. Cherished grandmother to Charles and Eileen's children, Colleen Carpinella (Jeffrey Braylovsky) and Matthew (Elizabeth) Carpinella
A special thanks to the team at Masonicare Ramage 3 who provided loving and compassionate care during Fern's stay.
Funeral Services will be held on SUNDAY (Today) December 1, at 10:00 a.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 855 Derby Milford Rd., Orange. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019