DelMonte, Fernanda CaponeraFernanda Caponera DelMonte, age 94, passed away on June 9, 2020 at Mariner's Point, East Haven. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph DelMonte. She was born in Frascati, Italy on October 22, 1925 to the late Verio and Olissa (Magnanami) Caponera. Fernanda was a long time resident of West Haven and very proud of her Italian heritage. She worked for many years for Sargent in New Haven. Fernanda enjoyed cooking traditional dishes for her family and friends. She is survived by her son Walter (Sheila) DelMonte of Milford, CT and daughter Linda (Barry Perlmutter) DelMonte of Arlington, MA, two grandchildren, Niki and Hannah Perlmutter. A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., St. Lawrence Mausoleum, West Haven. Keenan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.