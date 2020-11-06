1/1
Fernando (Chino) Rivera
RIVERA, FERNANDO (CHINO)
Fernando (Chino) Rivera, 35, of West Haven passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved fiancé of Lindsee Baez. Chino was born in New Haven on October 17, 1985 and was the son of Efrain and Elsie Heredia Rivera. He enjoyed fishing, music, was a lover of fast cars, bikes, and atvs; he basically loved bike life. Chino was an avid gamer and a member of M.O.B. and R.G.M squads. Chino's greatest joy was being a father and spending time with his son Nikolaos Rivera whom he loved unconditionally. Brother of Benny, Jose, Efrain, Cecilia and Tatiana Rivera. Nephew of Daniel Heredia who was Chino's idol, Marisol and Amado Heredia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nikolaos Rivera College Fund. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
